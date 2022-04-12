Did not aspire for ministerial berth, says Thammineni

No resignation letter received from Sucharita: Speaker

Andhra Pradesh State Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam has said he did not aspire for any posts.

“Every newspaper reported that Mr. Seetharam would be inducted into the Cabinet. But I did not aspire for it. I should not be a problem for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. I am ready to do any work assigned to me,” he said.

Mr. Seetharam told the media on Tuesday that the BCs distanced themselves from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) long back. The TDP would get washed away with the social justice steps taken by the Chief Minister. They would not secure even deposits in the next elections. “I am not saying this as a Speaker but as a BC leader,” he said.

The new Cabinet is “the best Cabinet. The Chief Minister allocated berths to all sections of the society on a proportional basis and did justice to all. More than Chief Minister, Mr. Jagan was a humanitarian. He did social justice. BC, SC, ST, and Minorities got a lion’s share in the Cabinet, he said.

The Speaker said that he did not receive any resignation letter from former Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita. Everyone aired their views openly as there was democracy in the YSRCP.

Asked about the sentiment that those who served as a Speaker did not win in subsequent elections, he said, “I will win again. I will rewrite the history.”