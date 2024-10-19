Diarrhoea outbreak: Vizianagaram Collector orders officials to take steps to clean Champavati river

Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar directed officials concerned to take steps on a war-footing to ensure Chamapavati river is clean. The river is the source of water for more than 50,000 people living in Gurla and other villages.

After the outbreak of diarrhoea in Gurla village, around 140 persons were hospitalised and the district administration conducted a thorough inquiry on the reasons for the contamination of water. It was observed that the drain water from Nellimarla and other areas was flowing directly into the river.

Small and medium scale industries and several shops and establishments were also dumping the garbage into the river. It is said to be the main reason for the contamination of water in spite of having infiltration tanks. In the absence of proper drainage system in Gurla and other villages, the groundwater is also being contaminated. Against this backdrop, the Collector directed Panchayat, Rural Water Supply and other Departments to work in tandem to ensure cleanliness all along the river and in the villages.

Meanwhile, normalcy is slowing returning to Gurla village as no new cases were found in the last couple of days. The officials said that there was no cause for worry about diarrhoea as several steps were taken to restore normalcy in the village.

