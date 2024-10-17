Diarrhoea outbreak in Vizianagaram: officials suspect water contamination

:

As the outbreak of diarrhea and death of four persons due to the disease caught the attention of everyone, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a series of measures to bring it under control in Gurla mandal headquarters, 20 km away from Vizianagaram district headquarters.

Authorities order closure of open borewells in the village as the rural water supply and medical and health departments confirmed that consumption of contaminated water was the main reason for the spread of the disease which hospitalised nearly 140 persons. Those affected are being treated in a special medical camp organised in the village.

Rural Water Supply department’s Superintending Engineer, Uma Shankar said that water samples were collected from five private borewells and sent to laboratories for testing. “We will get reports in a couple of days. The department will take up necessary action and ensure supply of purified water in all other areas to prevent spread of waterborne diseases,” said Mr. Uma Shankar.

Purified water in cans is being supplied to all the households. Special sanitation drive was taken up. Bleaching packets are distributed to purify the water in their homes. The officials also closed all the fish and meat shops in the village and nearby areas as a preventive step. It was observed that many locals consumed meat and fish during celebrations of Dasara and Sri Pydimamba sirimanotsavam festivals.

Vizianagaram District Medical and Health Officer, Bhaskara Rao, told the media that patients were advised not to go to homes immediately since observation was needed for few more days. “The patients who were insisting on discharge will spread the disease since diarrhoea is a communicable. The number of cases has increased to 140 from the initial 80. Now the situation is under control,” he added.

A.P. State ST Commission chairperson and doctor by profession D.V.G. Sankara Rao asked the district officials to continue the medical camp for a week to ensure complete normalcy in the village. He interacted with senior medical officials and inquired about the treatment being given to the patients. Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao suggested a special sanitation drive in all villages since water borne diseases were reported in many places.

Meanwhile, District Collector B.R. Ambedkar sent a detailed report to the government, explaining the steps that were taken to ensure normalcy in the village.

