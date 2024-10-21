ADVERTISEMENT

Diarrhoea in Gurla: Pawan Kalyan assures best medical treatment for affected patients

Updated - October 21, 2024 01:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Pawan Kalyan interacted with the patients admitted to Primary Health Centre and special medical camp established in the village, in Vizianagaram, on October 21

K Srinivasa Rao

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Rural Development and Rural Water Supply schemes Pawan Kalyan on Monday (October 21, 2024) assured the best medical and health services for the patients suffering from diarrhoea which caused mental agony to nearly 140 families in Gurla village of Vizianagaram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Botcha Satyanarayana blames government for outbreak of diarrhoea at Gurla

Mr. Kalyan interacted with the patients admitted to Primary Health Centre and special medical camp established in the village, in Vizianagaram, on Monday (October 21, 2024.)

Earlier, he held discussions with the officials concerned to understand the exact reasons for the contamination of water. He discussed with the senior officials about the functioning of infiltration centre and cleanliness of water tank. The officials told him that water in Champavati river was contaminated with the release of drainage water directly into the river.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister instructs senior IAS officer to conduct detailed probe into Gurla diarrhoea deaths

Mr. Kalyan is scheduled to have a high-level meeting at 2 p.m. in Collector’s office of Vizianagaram. Meanwhile, several Jana Sena Party leaders including Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, Avanapu Vikram, Avanapu Bhavana, Gurana Ayyalu and others greeted the Deputy Chief Minister as he came to the district for the first time after the general elections.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US