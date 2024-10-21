Diarrhoea in Gurla: Pawan Kalyan assures best medical treatment for affected patients

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Rural Development and Rural Water Supply schemes Pawan Kalyan on Monday (October 21, 2024) assured the best medical and health services for the patients suffering from diarrhoea which caused mental agony to nearly 140 families in Gurla village of Vizianagaram district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kalyan interacted with the patients admitted to Primary Health Centre and special medical camp established in the village, in Vizianagaram, on Monday (October 21, 2024.)

Earlier, he held discussions with the officials concerned to understand the exact reasons for the contamination of water. He discussed with the senior officials about the functioning of infiltration centre and cleanliness of water tank. The officials told him that water in Champavati river was contaminated with the release of drainage water directly into the river.

Mr. Kalyan is scheduled to have a high-level meeting at 2 p.m. in Collector’s office of Vizianagaram. Meanwhile, several Jana Sena Party leaders including Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, Avanapu Vikram, Avanapu Bhavana, Gurana Ayyalu and others greeted the Deputy Chief Minister as he came to the district for the first time after the general elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.