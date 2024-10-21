GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Diarrhoea in Gurla: Pawan Kalyan assures best medical treatment for affected patients

Pawan Kalyan interacted with the patients admitted to Primary Health Centre and special medical camp established in the village, in Vizianagaram, on October 21

Published - October 21, 2024 01:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. File

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Rural Development and Rural Water Supply schemes Pawan Kalyan on Monday (October 21, 2024) assured the best medical and health services for the patients suffering from diarrhoea which caused mental agony to nearly 140 families in Gurla village of Vizianagaram district.

Botcha Satyanarayana blames government for outbreak of diarrhoea at Gurla

Mr. Kalyan interacted with the patients admitted to Primary Health Centre and special medical camp established in the village, in Vizianagaram, on Monday (October 21, 2024.)

Earlier, he held discussions with the officials concerned to understand the exact reasons for the contamination of water. He discussed with the senior officials about the functioning of infiltration centre and cleanliness of water tank. The officials told him that water in Champavati river was contaminated with the release of drainage water directly into the river.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister instructs senior IAS officer to conduct detailed probe into Gurla diarrhoea deaths

Mr. Kalyan is scheduled to have a high-level meeting at 2 p.m. in Collector’s office of Vizianagaram. Meanwhile, several Jana Sena Party leaders including Nellimarla MLA Lokam Madhavi, Avanapu Vikram, Avanapu Bhavana, Gurana Ayyalu and others greeted the Deputy Chief Minister as he came to the district for the first time after the general elections.

Published - October 21, 2024 01:25 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Visakhapatnam / state politics / politics / politics (general) / disease / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.