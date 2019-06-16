Andhra Pradesh

Diarrhoea control fortnight from tomorrow in Kurnool

DMHO J.V.V.R.K Prasad addressing a press conference in Kurnool on Saturday.

DMHO J.V.V.R.K Prasad addressing a press conference in Kurnool on Saturday.

ORS sachets to be distributed to households

With monsoon around the corner, the public health officials are going to begin the Intensified Diarrhoea Control Fortnight (IDCF) campaign across the district on 17 June. The awareness programme would last till June 28.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, the District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO), J.V.V.R.K Prasad, said that the Anganwadi workers and the Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) would make door to door visits in villages to distribute Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS).

During the programme targeting the children in the age group of 0-5, the workers would counsel the parents on various aspects of preventing and controlling the spread of diarrhoea, he added.

District immunisation officer R. Venkataramana said that about two lakh zinc tablets and nine and a half lakh ORS packets had been sent to the public health centres for distribution.

No case of diarrhoea death had been recorded in the past five years in the district, he added.

