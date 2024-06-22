Diarrhoea cases rise to 46 in Jaggaiahpeta mandal, officials rule out water contamination

Poor sanitation and water contamination are being blamed for the diarrhoea outbreak in yet another place, Jaggaiahpeta (mandal), where two deaths have been reported and the number of cases has risen to 46 with seven new cases being reported on June 22 (Saturday).

This is the third diarrhoea outbreak in the Krishna-Guntur region this year. In February, more than 120 people fell sick with diarrhoea in Guntur. In the last week of May, more than 80 people were affected by cholera-like symptoms in three areas of the city. In both places, water contamination was believed to be the cause of the outbreak.

In Jaggaiahpeta mandal too, the affected people are blaming it on water contamination. People have complained of stomach upset from Shermohammedpet, Gandrai, Budawada, Chillakallu and Jaggaiahpeta town, as per information.

“Well and borewell water is supplied to water tanks from where they come to our households through pipelines. The open well in Shermohammedpet is layered with filth. We have seen animals drink from the same well,” said Nagamani, a CPI(M) leader from the village. While about 40 patients were getting treated in hospitals, many others were taking treatment at home, she said.

Reports awaited

Director of Public Health & Family Welfare K. Padmavathi said samples from wells and other water sources were sent for testing. “While people say water is the cause, we have to wait until reports come. Twenty-two people are receiving treatment in various hospitals, including the Community Health Centre, Government General Hospital in Vijayawada and Andhra Hospitals. All are stable,” she said, adding that others had recovered.

Later in the evening, Medical Health and Family Welfare Commissioner S. Venkateswar visited the new GGH in Vijayawada where at present two patients from the mandal were getting treatment. Their condition was stable. “In cases of diarrhoea outbreak in Guntur and Vijayawada, we could point to water contamination. But here, people are coming from different villages of the same mandal. It has left us surprised,” he said, ruling out water contamination in this case.

Briefing the media later, he said 46 cases had been reported from Jaggaiahpeta mandal in the past four days, and one of the two who died had underlying health conditions. “There are a few cases from Vatsavai mandal too. As of now, a medical camp has been set up and ASHAs and ANMs are visiting every household for survey. People are advised to drink boiled water, and report to ANMs immediately if they develop symptoms,” he said.