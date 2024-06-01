Diarrhoea cases in Vijayawada: Naidu seeks urgent remedial action

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the death of nine persons in Vijayawada city in the last seven days due to outbreak of diarrhoea, allegedly caused by consumption of contaminated drinking water, and has demanded urgent remedial action.

In a press release, Mr. Naidu said that the number of afflicted people appeared to be on the rise, and the death toll could increase if necessary action was not taken immediately by the government.

He objected to the statements by some officials that hospitalisations could be due to diseases other than diarrhoea, and insisted that the complaints of supply of polluted water should be promptly addressed, and sought payment of compensation to the deceased.

More than 50 taken ill

It may be noted that several people fell ill in Moghalrajpuram last week after consuming polluted water and were admitted to the government hospital, where some died while undergoing treatment.

Reports of sickness caused by contaminated water trickled in from Payakapuram and other areas in the subsequent days, sending the municipal officials into a tizzy as patients were lined up at the GGH.

As on date, more than 50 persons had reportedly fallen sick, while the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation scrambled to clean up pipelines and replace them wherever necessary.

On the other hand, the Food Safety Department was getting water samples analyzed to zero in on the rootcause of the problem.

