Diarrhoea cases in Vijayawada: Naidu seeks urgent remedial action

The TDP chief objects to statements of a few officials that the number of hospitalisations could be due to other diseases

Published - June 01, 2024 06:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. | Photo Credit: File Photo

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed concern over the death of nine persons in Vijayawada city in the last seven days due to outbreak of diarrhoea, allegedly caused by consumption of contaminated drinking water, and has demanded urgent remedial action.

In a press release, Mr. Naidu said that the number of afflicted people appeared to be on the rise, and the death toll could increase if necessary action was not taken immediately by the government.

He objected to the statements by some officials that hospitalisations could be due to diseases other than diarrhoea, and insisted that the complaints of supply of polluted water should be promptly addressed, and sought payment of compensation to the deceased.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / disease

