Diarrhoea cases dip in Moghalrajpuram but ‘spike’ in Payakapuram in Vijayawada

The number of patients with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada came down on May 30 (Thursday), with only four cases being reported till 2 p.m. at the medical camp set up in Boyapati Madhavarao Street here.

Hospital authorities said Those admitted to Noble Hospitals in the area have recovered and been discharged. Doctors at the camp said none of the patients was critical and that all patients were sent home after treatment.

Repair works

Meanwhile, after residents blamed the incident on water contamination, workers were seen fixing old drinking water pipes in the area on Thursday.

The reports of the water samples sent for examination, which were expected on Thursday evening, are yet to be out. Purnachandra Rao, State Food Safety Department Director, said it was going to take more time for the results to be out. However, more details are likely on Friday.

While the patient count has come down in Moghalrajpuram, a similar incident has reportedly taken place in Division 64 of Prajasakti Nagar in Payakapuram, and four of them have reportedly been admitted to different hospitals in the city, said CPI(M) leader and Congress-Left parties candidate for the Vijayawada Central Constituency in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections Ch. Babu Rao.

“We have come to know that around 15 persons have fallen sick with diarrhoea and vomiting in Payakapuram, and some of them are getting treatment at NRI and Andhra Hospitals,” he said, adding that his party members interacted with the affected families on Thursday evening.

While the health officials have yet to respond, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner said: “All of them are sporadic cases, and they cannot be related to water as of yet. Medical teams are keeping a close watch on every case being reported.”

