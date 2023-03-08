HamberMenu
Diaphragm wall repair works begin at Polavaram irrigation project site in Andhra Pradesh

The wall measuring up to a length of more than 880 metres was damaged and partially swept away during the Godavari floods

March 08, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - POLAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
The repair works will be carried out under the supervision of the Dam Design Review Panel.

The much-awaited repair works of the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram irrigation project commenced here in Eluru district on March 8 (Wednesday) as recommended by the Dam Design Review Panel (DDRP).

A couple of days ago, the DDRP had given its nod for undertaking repairs at the damaged portions of the diaphragm wall that was affected and partially swept away during the recent Godavari floods.

More than 880 metres of the wall measuring 2,335 metres in length had been damaged at Gap-I and Gap-II during the floods. 

Work on the diaphragm wall had to be stopped for nearly two years as investigations into its structural stability continued till February 2022.

With the DDRP giving its nod, work commenced by filling Gap-1 and Gap-2 with sand before proceeding with concrete work. The entire repair work would be monitored by the DDRP.

In an official release, chief general manager of the Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) M. Muddu Krishna said that the work on the earth-cum-rock fill dam would continue soon after completion of the repairs to the diaphragm wall.

Polavaram Irrigation Project Superintendent Engineer K. Narasimha Murthy and other engineers were present.

