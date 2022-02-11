Dialysis patients stage dharna at ESI hospital

Thirty patients requiring dialysis staged a dharna at the ESI hospital here on Friday, demanding admission and treatment.

The hospital usually refers such patients to SVIMS, but such cases are reportedly not being entertained of late, since the ESI hospital is learnt to owe ₹9 crore to the latter.

“The poor workers are not in a position to get dialysis done outside, nor are they able to pay initially from their pocket as it takes several months to get their reimbursement claim,” said Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district secretary Kandarapu Murali, who led the dharna.

Mr. Murali later submitted a representation to the hospital Superintendent, who assured to get the issue resolved soon.