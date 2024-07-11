‘Dial Your MLA’ gets overwhelming response in Chittoor

During the ‘Dial Your MLA’ programme at the Municipal Corporation Office here on Thursday, Chittoor MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan assured the public that every issue that was reported would be addressed. The program received an overwhelming response from the public in both the urban and rural areas of the constituency.

MLA Gurajala Jagan Mohan engaged directly with the public to address their concerns. The event involved various stakeholders, including Municipal Commissioner J. Aruna, Mayor S. Amuda, corporators and officials from the Police and Revenue Departments.

The MLA conducted a comprehensive review with officials from the Chittoor Municipal Corporation, Gudipala, and Chittoor Rural mandals, emphasising prompt pursuance and resolutions for reported issues. Numerous complaints centered around drainage canals, street lights, roads, and sanitation, prompting directives for urgent action and development proposals. Mr. Jagan Mohan took special note of the sanitation management, housing construction and infrastructure development in the constituency.

Acknowledging the limited funds for city development, the MLA urged city residents to timely pay taxes and cooperate for accelerated development. “Municipal Administration Minister Narayana and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu assured additional funds to support various works in Chittoor corporation,” Mr. Jagan Mohan said.

The ‘Dial Your MLA’ programme received a total of 39 complaints, including those related to the Municipal Corporation (20), Police (seven), Revenue (four), one each on National Highway, Power Sector and Panchayati Raj, and five requests for general assistance. Commissioner Dr. J. Aruna highlighted a commitment to swift field-level examinations, issue resolutions and timely submission of reports by concerned departments within a week.