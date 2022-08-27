Dial 14500 to report illegal sale of sand, ganja, ID liquor

Special Enforcement Bureau launches a toll-free number

Rajulapudi Srinivas
August 27, 2022 18:20 IST

Officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) have launched a toll-free number, 14500, to check illegal sale of sand, Illicitly distilled (ID) liquor and ganja peddling.

The persons who noticed illegal sale or transportation of sand, ID liquor manufacturing, sale or consumption or smuggling of ganja, might dial 14500 for immediate action, said SEB Additional Superintendent of Police M. Sathi Babu.

The details of the callers would be kept confidential, he said in a release.

