Dial ‘112’ to report child abuse and rights violations in Andhra Pradesh

November 16, 2022 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Childline, an NGO working on children’s issues, is being converted into ‘112 Emergency Response Services System (ERSS)’ in Andhra Pradesh.

Officials of the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department and the Ministry of Home Affairs will jointly operate the ERSS across the country.

The NGO will be linked with the DCPU, and the District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs) will monitor the calls received on ‘112’ in the districts.

WD&CW Director A. Siri has said that the process of conversion will be completed soon. A helpline centre will be set up at the Directorate to monitor the calls State-wide.

“At present, callers are alerting officials by dialling 1098 to report emergency issues pertaining to child protection and abuse. This number will soon be terminated. Child rights activists, Child Marriage Prohibition Officers, Anganwadi and ASHA workers, and others working on issues pertaining to child welfare are advised to alert 112,” Ms. Siri said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has taken the decision for effective tackling of child related issues, including minor marriages, corporal punishment in schools, sexual abuse, violence, trafficking, atrocities and child labour.

“The ‘112 ERSS India’ is a nation-wide emergency responder. Officials of the ERSS, in association with the district staff, will respond to the calls, and alert the police, if necessary, in the concerned districts,” Ms. Siri told The Hindu on Wednesday.

“After observing the type of violation, the DCPU staff will pass on the information to the departments of Education, Labour, Police, and Medical and Health, or to the relevant government wing, for swift rescue and rehabilitation,” she said.