Dial 100 helps pregnant woman on train

Dialling 100 helped a pregnant woman in distress, who was travelling by train from Kadapa to Kurnool, with the Tadipatri police coming to her rescue and helping her deliver a baby boy safely in a hospital at Tadipatri.

Tadipatri Circle Inspector Tejomurthy got an alert from ‘Dial 100’ following a frantic call from 24-year-old Varalakshmi on board Sampark Kranti Express (No.12707) travelling along with her elderly mother, who could not walk. The call came 10 minutes before the scheduled arrival of train at the Tadipatri station at 9.45 a.m. The police officer along with his staff reached the station along with a doctor in ‘108’ ambulance and within minutes shifted the woman to a nursing home.

The woman had a safe delivery a little while later, and both mother and baby boy are healthy and safe, the police said. Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Srinivasulu visited the hospital and called on Varalakshmi. The baby and mother would be discharged immediately as it was a normal delivery and both were healthy, the hospital staff told The Hindu.