‘Dial 100’ helps Class X girl student to write Board Examination in Andhra’s Annamayya district

The incident came to light at a remote Moogireddigaripalle village of Ramapuram mandal, 20km from Rayachoti

The incident came to light at a remote Moogireddigaripalle village of Ramapuram mandal, 20km from Rayachoti

An instant flash of dialling ‘100’ to avail the help of the police helped a Class X girl to come out of her close ‘confinement,’ at home, and take the ongoing Board Examinations on May 3. The incident came to light at a remote Moogireddigaripalle village of Ramapuram mandal, 20km from Rayachoti.

According to sources, the girl’s father, who is reportedly not in favour of his daughter continuing her education, took objection to her taking the examination. When the girl was getting ready to leave for the examination centre at Ramapuram mandal headquarters on Tuesday, her father had forcibly confined her to a room. With just a short span of time left for the examination to commence, the girl could promptly contact the police through ‘Dial 100.’

Within a few minutes, Superintendent of Police S. Harshavardhan Raju directed the area police at Ramapuram station to attend to the need of the girl. A special team rushed to the village and escorted her to the examination hall.

Sub-Inspector U. Y. Jayaramulu told The Hindu that the girl did a commendable job. “After the examination, the girl and her parents were brought to the police station and given counselling. Till the end of the examination schedule, our team would be escorting her to the examination centre so as to help her write all the papers,” he said.