Andhra Pradesh

‘Dial 100’ comes to rescue of woman stuck at bus stand at odd hours

more-in

‘Abhay’ cops drop her at home safe and free of charge

Vasanthamma was clueless on what to do when she landed in the Kandukur bus stand in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

Coming to know of the pilot drop home service launched by the Prakasam police, she dialed 100 and within minutes a police vehicle headed by a woman police officer came to her, much to her relief. Then she was taken to her native Kothasingarabotlapalem village free of cost.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, the woman was all praise for the Prakasam police and the ‘Abhay’ service which has been launched last week in the wake of the gangrape and murder of the Hyderabad veterinarian.

Service to expand

In all, eight four-wheelers and 70 two-wheelers have been pressed into service to reach out to women in need of help between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The service, which has been rolled out in Ongole city, Chirala, Kandukur and Markapur towns to start with, will be extended to other places in phases, according to Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal.

“We have identified unsafe locations in and around Kandukur and asking women not to hesitate in seeking police help at odd hours,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police B. Ravichandra after an interaction with a group of women near the Pamur bus stand centre.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 10:15:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dial-100-comes-to-rescue-of-woman-stuck-at-bus-stand-at-odd-hours/article30269261.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY