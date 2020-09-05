Diagnostic centre sealed for ‘fleecing’patients

ANANTAPUR

05 September 2020

Complaints of several hospitals and diagnostic centres resorting to conducting MRI and CT scans to determine the COVID status in symptomatic persons prompted officials to conduct checks and take action against one Star Diagnostic Centre on Sunday.

The Star Diagnostic Centre has been accused of conducting the scans without any prescription from a registered medical practitioner for determining the status, District Medical and Health Officer Kameshwara Prasad said. “After we received complaints against the centre for fleecing patients in the name of CT and MRI scans, we verified with the records and found the allegations to be true. A seizing order has been handed over to the manager,” he said.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu said that two diagnostic centres would be closed down following complaints. A notice would be issued to all those centres where discrepancies were found, he added.

Checks would be conducted at all the diagnostic centres in the district.