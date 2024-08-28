GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Dhyana Mandir’ opened at Sri Aurobindo Society compound

Published - August 28, 2024 08:30 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees offering prayers to the idol and relic of Sri Aurobindo ahead of meditating at the ‘Dhyana Mandir’. The ‘Dhyana Mandir’ was inaugurated at Sri Aurobindo Society’s compound in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Devotees offering prayers to the idol and relic of Sri Aurobindo ahead of meditating at the 'Dhyana Mandir'. The 'Dhyana Mandir' was inaugurated at Sri Aurobindo Society's compound in Tirupati on Tuesday.

A ‘Dhyana Mandir’ (meditation hall) has been opened at Sri Aurobindo Society compound at NGOs Colony in Tirupati. The hall is expected to benefit the scores of visitors arriving here to perform meditation.

The facility was inaugurated on Tuesday evening by the society’s vice-chairman M. Venugopal and Tirupati Spiritual Society president Kanchi Raghuram. Mr. Venugopal advised the devotees to focus on transformation of one’s mind, life and body into higher planes through ‘sadhana’.

Offering a view on the life of Sri Aurobindo (1872–1973) and his spiritual collaborator, known as ‘Mother’ (1878–1973), Mr. Raghuram said the duo made meditation as a means to realise the truth and achieve peace.

Tirumala-bound devotees arrive at the compound to pay obeisance to Sri Aurobindo and meditate in front of the relic shrine consecrated along with a bust size idol of Sri Aurobindo. The campus, which has been rendering service for the last 31 years, remains open for meditation from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the week except Sundays.

