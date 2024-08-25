Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary celebrations from August 29

Eluru District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) B. Srinivasa Rao, in a statement on Sunday, said that Padma Bhushan Major Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary celebrations would be conducted here from August 29 to 31.

As part of the celebrations, competitions in different sports would be conducted. Volleyball, hockey (penalty shootout), mini football 5 vs 5, tennis ball, cricket, walk/race and others would be conducted under the outdoor games category, while badminton, chess, basketball 3 vs 3, table tennis, and tug of war in the indoor games category. Lemon race, sack race, rope jumping, kho-kho, lagori/langadi and frank challenge would conducted under the fun games category.

Certificates would be given to the winners at the valedictory function. The sportspersons from Eluru district, who excelled in their domain, would be felicitated. Those who achieved national and international medals would also be felicitated. The sports teachers and sports associations were requested to take necessary steps, and see that students participated in the events, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.