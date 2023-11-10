ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dhwajarohanam’ heralds nine-day Kartheeka Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur Padmavati temple

November 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Elaborate arrangements have been made for ‘Gaja Vahanam’ and ‘Panchami Theertham’ rituals, says TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Priests offering harathi to the sacred flag, signalling the beginning of the Kartheeka Brahmotavams at the Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The nine-day Kartheeka Brahmotavams was off to a colourful start at the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur, with the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ rituals on November 10 (Friday).

The priests hoisted the ‘Dhwajapatam’ (sacred flag) carrying the imprint of an elephant, the vahanam of Goddess Padmavati, atop the temple flag post at the designated auspicious hours.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who participated in the festival, announced that elaborate arrangements had been made for the conduct of ‘Gaja Vahanam’ and ‘Panchami Theertham’ rituals which attract a huge inflow of devotees.

Hindu Mahasabha Trust chairman D.L. Vasanta Kumar presented six umbrellas to the temple on the occasion. The gardens wing of the TTD, led by its Deputy Director P. Srinivasulu, decorated the ‘Friday Gardens’ in front of the temple, besides making eye-catching images of mythological characters.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy carrying silk ‘vastrams’ to the Tiruchanur temple on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, on behalf of the State government, presented silk ‘vastrams’ go the temple.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan, Agama advisor K. Srinivasacharyulu, and officiating priest (Kankana Bhattar) Manikanta Swamy took part in the rituals.

