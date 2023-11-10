HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dhwajarohanam’ heralds nine-day Kartheeka Brahmotsavams at Tiruchanur Padmavati temple

Elaborate arrangements have been made for ‘Gaja Vahanam’ and ‘Panchami Theertham’ rituals, says TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy

November 10, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Priests offering harathi to the sacred flag, signalling the beginning of the Kartheeka Brahmotavams at the Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur on Friday.

Priests offering harathi to the sacred flag, signalling the beginning of the Kartheeka Brahmotavams at the Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The nine-day Kartheeka Brahmotavams was off to a colourful start at the Sri Padmavati temple at Tiruchanur, with the ‘Dhwajarohanam’ rituals on November 10 (Friday).

The priests hoisted the ‘Dhwajapatam’ (sacred flag) carrying the imprint of an elephant, the vahanam of Goddess Padmavati, atop the temple flag post at the designated auspicious hours.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, who participated in the festival, announced that elaborate arrangements had been made for the conduct of ‘Gaja Vahanam’ and ‘Panchami Theertham’ rituals which attract a huge inflow of devotees.

Hindu Mahasabha Trust chairman D.L. Vasanta Kumar presented six umbrellas to the temple on the occasion. The gardens wing of the TTD, led by its Deputy Director P. Srinivasulu, decorated the ‘Friday Gardens’ in front of the temple, besides making eye-catching images of mythological characters.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy carrying silk ‘vastrams’ to the Tiruchanur temple on Friday.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy carrying silk ‘vastrams’ to the Tiruchanur temple on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, on behalf of the State government, presented silk ‘vastrams’ go the temple.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, Deputy Executive Officer C. Govindarajan, Agama advisor K. Srinivasacharyulu, and officiating priest (Kankana Bhattar) Manikanta Swamy took part in the rituals.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / festivals

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.