Dholavira a must-see destination for tourists visiting Gujarat, says official

The Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited (TGGL) is on a tourism promotion drive in the city and in a meeting held here on Thursday night, they showcased and beauty and ancientness of Dholavira.

The Harappan civilisation site has been declared as world heritage site by UNESCO and it is must see for all tourists visiting Gujarat, said TCGL officer Ajit Kumar.

He also said that a roadmap has been prepared and the corporation will be sending about 30 travel agents in September to see that tourists from Andhra Pradesh, visit Dholavira.

Inaugurating the meet, Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanaraya said that he would make all efforts to make Visakhapatnam also an international tourism destination and thanked the Gujarat tourism for their initiatives.

Mr. Pydah Krishna Prasad, president-elect, Chamber of Commerce, said that he would ask both Andhra and Telengana tourism corporations to work together and the Chambers would support the travel associations.

K.Vijay Mohan, State president of Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA), said that it was a good sign that the TCGL is encouraging travel agencies to explore the tourism potential of Gujarat, and requested both the MP and members of the Chambers to request the government to create a stimulus to promote tourism in the State.

TTAA State general secreatry Mr. Kumar said that Gujarat has been the most friendly State for travel agents.