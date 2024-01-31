Dharmic conference - a spiritual movement to promote moral and ethical values for posterity: TTD Chairman

January 31, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The main intention behind organizing the three day religious conference is to lead a massive ‘Spiritual Movement’ for sustaining the values of Sanatana Hindu Dharma and promote moral and ethical values embedded in the epics and other religious texts for the benefit of future generations, said TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking to media after inspecting the arrangements at the venue - ‘Asthana mandapam’, he said several pontiffs of various renowned religious institutions have already expressed their willingness to take part in the spiritual conclave that shall be organized from February 3 to 5. So far, 57 Peethadhipatis from across the country have given their consent.

TTD has been organizing a wide array of spiritual programs under the aegis of its promotional wing - Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) to check religious conversions in remote and backward areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

TTD would abide by the suggestions and advice of the pontiffs and other religious icons and would accordingly roll out more dharmic programs in future.

Even in the past, he said, TTD had carried out several unique programs like Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamastu and Kaisika Dwadasi as part of its mission to promote sanatana dharma.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT