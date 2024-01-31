GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharmic conference - a spiritual movement to promote moral and ethical values for posterity: TTD Chairman

TTD has been organizing a wide array of spiritual programs under the aegis of its promotional wing - Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) to check religious conversions in remote and backward areas.

January 31, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

The main intention behind organizing the three day religious conference is to lead a massive ‘Spiritual Movement’ for sustaining the values of Sanatana Hindu Dharma and promote moral and ethical values embedded in the epics and other religious texts for the benefit of future generations, said TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy on Wednesday.

Speaking to media after inspecting the arrangements at the venue - ‘Asthana mandapam’, he said several pontiffs of various renowned religious institutions have already expressed their willingness to take part in the spiritual conclave that shall be organized from February 3 to 5. So far, 57 Peethadhipatis from across the country have given their consent. 

TTD has been organizing a wide array of spiritual programs under the aegis of its promotional wing - Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad (HDPP) to check religious conversions in remote and backward areas.

TTD would abide by the suggestions and advice of the pontiffs and other religious icons and would accordingly roll out more dharmic programs in future.

Even in the past, he said, TTD had carried out several unique programs like Dalit Govindam, Kalyanamastu and Kaisika Dwadasi as part of its mission to promote sanatana dharma. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.