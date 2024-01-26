Dharmic and welfare programmes are among priorities of TTD, says EO Dharma Reddy

January 26, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has reiterated its resolve to focus on Dharmic activities for spreading noble thought and undertake welfare-oriented programmes for the benefit of the society.

After unfurling the Tricolour and inspecting the guard of honour during the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the parade grounds here on Friday, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy recalled how the TTD had ensured hassle-free ‘Vaikunta Dwara Darshan’ for 6.47 lakh devotees between December 23 to January 1.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the ‘Ratha Sapthami’ celebrations on February 16, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TTD presented 1 lakh small laddus as ‘Srivari Prasadam’ during the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya on January 22, apart from participating in the ‘Koti Hanuman Chalisa Parayana Mahayagnam’ for global wellbeing, Mr. Reddy said.

He said ‘Govindakoti’ books were introduced on the lines of ‘Ramakoti’ to inspire youth to tread the path of Sanatana Dharma. He mentioned the arrangements being made for ‘Sri Venkateswara Dharmika Sadassu’ scheduled to be organised at Tirumala from Februay 3 to 5, involving the Hindu seers from across the country.

Referring to the welfare activities undertaken by the TTD, Mr. Dharma Reddy said the Sri Padmavati Children’s Heart Centre (SPCHC) had performed 2,330 surgeries, apart from eleven heart transplants. A seven-storeyed children’s super speciality hospital is being constructed with a financial outlay of ₹230 crore.

He recalled that S.V. Vedic University had set up a Vedic Heritage Corridor to showcase the utility of Vedic science in modern life. The TTD’s educational institutions had bagged NAAC A+ rank, while the academic standards at its school would be upgraded as part of a tie-up with Sulochana Singhania Trust, he added.

The sniffer dog show stole the show during the Republic Day celebrations, while cultural programmes performed by students received applause. Certificates and 5 gm silver dollars were presented to meritorious employees in recognition of their services.

TTD Chairman B. Karunakar Reddy took part in the celebrations as the chief guest. TTD Joint Executive Officers Sada Bhargavi and V. Veerabrahmam, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, Financial Advisor & Chief Accounts Officer O. Balaji, Chief Engineer Nageswara Rao, Law Officer Veerraju were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.