Dharmavaram youth scales Mt. Elbrus

A youth from Dharmavaram scaled Mt. Elbrus, the highest peak of Europe and the Russian region, in the early hours of Monday (IST) and August 15 by the local time there and hoisted the national flag at the peak to coincide with the 75th Independence Day.

The youth, Mukkera Purushottam, was one among the five persons from India who attempted to scale the volcanic mountain peak that stands in Southern Russia, in the Russian republic of Kabardino-Balkaria. The peak rises 18,510 feet from sea level.

The Elbrus has two summits, both of which are dormant volcanic domes. The taller, western summit is 5,642 metres (18,510 ft); the eastern summit is 5,621 metres (18,442 ft).

Hailing from a weavers’ family, the 25-year-old, who had been practising mountaineering, could not take it forward due to his poverty. Mr. Purushottam lost his father but continued his family profession of weaving along with his mother and completed his undergraduate course last year.

Thanks to the encouragement he received from a few philanthropists and NGOs, he was selected to join a five-member team and reached the peak on August 15 at midnight.