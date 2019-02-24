Dharmavaram MLA objects to deletion of 15,000 votes

Dharmavaram MLA Gonuguntla Suryanarayana has taken objection to the repeated complaints being made by YSR Congress Party convener and former MLA Kethireddy Venkata Rami Reddy to the Election Commission seeking deletion of fake votes or names of non-existing voters.

Mr. Suryanarayana, popularly known as Varadapuram Suri, alleged that the former MLA fearing defeat in the next elections had been getting names of several people deleted from the Dharmavaram constituency. He said he had represented to the Chief Electoral Officer that 8,000 votes in the first phase and 7,000 votes in the second phase of comprehensive revision of electoral rolls were deleted, to which the CEO had ordered an inquiry resulting in restoration of majority of the voters’ names.

The TDP leader alleged that the YSRCP leader had got names of those voters deleted, who just shifted their houses or were residing elsewhere.

Showing a letter as an example, he alleged that the former MLA had got the name of Gonuguntla Nirmala Devi (Mr. Suryanarayana’s wife) included in Polling Station No.134 at Sangal village in Bhattalapalle mandal without any application made by her.

Seeks probe

The MLA, in his letter written to the Chief Electoral officer on February 16, said Ms. Nirmala’s vote was deleted during the 2014 elections and included in Polling Station No.230 with Sl. No.552 in Dharmavaram town, but someone had got it added again in Sangal village list to defame him. He requested the CEO to get it inquired and take action against those responsible.

“This duplicate entry was being shown by the YSRCP as an example of fake/duplicate votes through which the TDP was trying to win, but I cannot stoop down to that level and do not need to do such things to win,” he observed.

‘Complaints rejected’

Mr. Suryanarayana also claimed that Mr. Venkatarami Reddy had gone to the District Election Officer and CEO with almost 20 complaints, but all of them were rejected as false information after verification at the ground level.