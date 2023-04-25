Dharmavaram-Bengaluru train cancelled on April 30

April 25, 2023 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The South Western Railway has cancelled/regulated/rescheduled some of the trains due to k blocking of lines and power for engineering works at Doddaballapur Yard.

According to a press release, train nos. 06595/06596 KSR Bengaluru to Dharmavaram to KSR Bengaluru MEMU commencing journey from both sides on April 30 will be cancelled. Meanwhile, train no. 06596 Dharmavaram to KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special starting from Dharmavaram on April 26 and 27, will be regulated for 60 minutes and 30 minutes en route respectively.

Train no. 06518 Hindupur–Yesvantpur Express Special starting from Hindupur on April 26 and 27, will be regulated for 30 minutes and 15 minutes en route respectively. Train no. 06516 Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam - KSR Bengaluru MEMU Special starting from Sri Sathya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam on April 26, will be regulated for 20 minutes en route.

ADVERTISEMENT

Train no. 00636 Guwahati – Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru Parcel Express commencing journey from Guwahati on April 24, will be regulated for 90 minutes en route. Train no. 06277 KSR Bengaluru – Dharmapuri MEMU Special commencing journey from KSR Bengaluru on April 26 and 27, 2023 will be rescheduled by 60 minutes and 30 minutes respectively.