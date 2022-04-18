Dharmana moots LI scheme at Gotta barrage in Srikakulam dist.

It will ensure optimum utilisation of Vamsadhara water, he says

It will ensure optimum utilisation of Vamsadhara water, he says

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registration Dharmana Prasada Rao on Monday said that the construction of a lift irrigation project would help ensure optimum utilisation of the Vamsadhara river water in the absence of Odisha’s cooperation for the construction of Neradi barrage, which was proposed as part of the second phase of the project.

He visited the Gotta barrage in Hiramandalam and discussed with irrigation officials the possibilities for the early usage of water.

Mr. Prasada Rao told the media that the lift irrigation project to be proposed at the Gotta barrage would help bring water up to the Hiramandalam reservoir. “We are going to put this proposal before the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy since the Vamsadhara Phase-2 is the lifeline for the development of Srikakulam district. At the same time, the government will try its best to resolve the disputes with Odisha for the completion of the Neradi barrage,” said Mr. Prasada Rao.