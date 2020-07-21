Dharmana Krishndas, Appala Raju likely to get political promotion

Srikakulam is expected to be the biggest beneficiary politically on Wednesday with the anticipated elevation of Palasa MLA Sidiri Appala Raju as Minister. Minister for Roads and Buildings Dharmana Krishnadas is expected to be promoted as Deputy Chief Minister. Along with family members, both Krishnadas and Appala Raju left to Amararavati, indicating chances of their political promotion.

Their clean image and good political track record pleased Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy. Dr.Sidiri Appala Raju who won fromt Palasa first time in 2019 election may be offered fisharies portfolio which was previously handled by Mopidevi Venkata Ramanarao who resigned and become Rajya Sabha member recently.

Dr.Appala Raju, 40, hails from Devunaltada village of Vajrapukotturu mandal of Palasa constituency.

He defeated sitting MLA Gowthu Sirisha of TDP with a margin of 16,000 votes in the 2019 general elections. Mr.Venkata Ramana Rao's resignation helped him to get political elevation.

Mr.Krishndas who won from Narasannapeta by elections in 2012 on YSRCP ticket proved his loyalty by sailing with Mr.Jaganmohan Reddy from Vodarpu Yatra taken up in the year 2010. However, he was defeated in 2014 elections but won from Narasannapeta seat in 2019 elections.

Mr.Jagan preferred Krishndas to his younger brother Dharmana Prasada Rao who got elected to Assembly from Srikakulam Assembly seat in 2019. Mr.Jagan's decision surprised many with the denial of Mr.Prasada Rao who had been in limelight in all Congress governments right from 1989 onwards. Mr.Prasada Rao's loyalists could not say anything as Mr.Krishnadas also from same family. Elevation as Deputy Chief Minister would further strengthen him politically in the district.