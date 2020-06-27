Dharmadhikari panel completes allocation of power staff between A.P., Telangana

The D.M. Dharmadhikari Committee stated in its concluding report on the allocation of power sector employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that all employees who were not included in the allocation lists and working on “order to serve” basis in the companies on the formation of two States in 2014 would be deemed to have been allocated to the company where they were presently posted and working.

It said those attained or will be attaining 58 years of age in 2020 would be kept out of the allocation process and their names would be removed from the allocation list.

Spouse and medical cases

The committee directed the sub-committee member of A.P. to re-examine the left out spouse and medical cases and make every attempt to accommodate in the State of their choice, and to re - examine the cases of SC/ST employees to accommodate them in the State where they were notified as SC/STs in order to not affect their future service growth.

The committee clarified that the entire burden of salaries and arrears thereof would be on the company to which the employees were finally allocated, and the said company would have to reimburse interim payments pending allocation made, if any, by the company to which the employers had not been finally allocated.

The one-man committee directed that the power utilities facilitate smooth posting and joining of the employees in the two States, and the employees be given sufficient time to report for duties in view of the restrictions on movement during lockdown.

Lastly, the committee stated that the final allocation made by it was binding on both the employers and employees, and violations thereof and non-implementation of the said allocation would be reported to the Supreme Court for remedial / punitive action.

With the concluding report, the mandate given by the apex court stands fully carried out, Justice Dharmadhikari added.