Andhra Pradesh

Dharmadhikari Committee order binding on power staff, says SC

It dismisses their plea to review allocations between A.P. and TS

The Supreme Court has “dismissed as withdrawn” the application of 131 power sector employees, who were relieved and allocated to Telangana, to review the distribution of the employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana utilities, according to official sources.

The court has observed that if the applicants’ plea to quash certain portions of the report submitted by the Dharmadhikari Committee on the ground that its order is not binding, the exercise will become a never-ending job for the one-man panel as all objections have already been opened as per its (Supreme Court) order dated May 1, 2020.

Common seniority list

The apex court has rejected the applicants’ appeal to reopen the common seniority list and amend the list of 655 employees allocated to A.P. and 655 (71+584) to Telangana.

The Supreme Court has further said that the committee is seized of the matter and may pass the final order soon, and insisted that its order is binding and has to be implemented as the order of the Supreme Court.

Besides, the court has observed that every individual employee cannot be satisfied by the one-man committee in the process of allocation.

The court has suggested to the applicants’ counsel to either withdraw or face its dismissal (of the application), and that no liberty can be given at this point. The application has thus been “dismissed as withdrawn.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 11:47:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dharmadhikari-committee-order-binding-on-power-staff-says-sc/article31743057.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY