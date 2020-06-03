Dharmadhikari Committee order binding on power staff, says SC

The Supreme Court has “dismissed as withdrawn” the application of 131 power sector employees, who were relieved and allocated to Telangana, to review the distribution of the employees between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana utilities, according to official sources.

The court has observed that if the applicants’ plea to quash certain portions of the report submitted by the Dharmadhikari Committee on the ground that its order is not binding, the exercise will become a never-ending job for the one-man panel as all objections have already been opened as per its (Supreme Court) order dated May 1, 2020.

Common seniority list

The apex court has rejected the applicants’ appeal to reopen the common seniority list and amend the list of 655 employees allocated to A.P. and 655 (71+584) to Telangana.

The Supreme Court has further said that the committee is seized of the matter and may pass the final order soon, and insisted that its order is binding and has to be implemented as the order of the Supreme Court.

Besides, the court has observed that every individual employee cannot be satisfied by the one-man committee in the process of allocation.

The court has suggested to the applicants’ counsel to either withdraw or face its dismissal (of the application), and that no liberty can be given at this point. The application has thus been “dismissed as withdrawn.”