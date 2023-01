Dharma Reddy resumes charge as TTD EO

January 03, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - TIRUMALA

A.V. Dharma Reddy on Monday resumed charge as the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Mr. Reddy was on a leave for twelve days since December 22. He took charge from Anil kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary (revenue), who was given the additional charge. ADVERTISEMENT

