January 03, 2023 04:41 am | Updated 04:41 am IST - TIRUMALA

A.V. Dharma Reddy on Monday resumed charge as the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Mr. Reddy was on a leave for twelve days since December 22. He took charge from Anil kumar Singhal, Principal Secretary (revenue), who was given the additional charge.