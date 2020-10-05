Andhra Pradesh

Dharma Reddy now full-time EO of TTD

Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy taking charge as TTD Executive Officer (full additional charge) at Tirumala on Sunday.  

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy took charge as the Executive Officer (full additional charge) of the trust board here on Sunday.

Mr. Dharma Reddy took over from outgoing EO Anil Kumar Singhal, who has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare.

At a brief ceremony organised inside the temple, Mr. Dharma Reddy was administered oath of office by Tirupati-based Joint Executive Officer P. Basanth Kumar.

Later, temple priests showered Vedasirvachanams on both Mr. Singhal and Mr. Reddy and presented them customary laddu prasadams of the Lord.

