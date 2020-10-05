Dharma Reddy now full-time EO of TTD

Anil Kumar Singhal transferred as Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy took charge as the Executive Officer (full additional charge) of the trust board here on Sunday.

Mr. Dharma Reddy took over from outgoing EO Anil Kumar Singhal, who has been transferred as Principal Secretary, Medical, Health and Family Welfare.

At a brief ceremony organised inside the temple, Mr. Dharma Reddy was administered oath of office by Tirupati-based Joint Executive Officer P. Basanth Kumar.

Later, temple priests showered Vedasirvachanams on both Mr. Singhal and Mr. Reddy and presented them customary laddu prasadams of the Lord.