ADVERTISEMENT

Dharamana urges advocates to suspend stir

January 10, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will elicit opinions and suggestions from all quarters to strengthen the Land Titling Act Act. The advocates need not have any apprehensions, and have been requested to withdraw their protest, said Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Tuesday,  Mr. Prasada Rao said that the people and advocates need not have any apprehensions about the Act. He urged the advocates to suspend their stir against the Act, which was enacted to provide confidence among the land owners.

The revenue records would be updated only after a  comprehensive land survey. The latest technology was being used in conducting the survey. Uninterrupted  Satellite linking was being provided in the survey, and as many as eight states have taken cue from Andhra Pradesh and brought out similar legislations, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US