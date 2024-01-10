GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharamana urges advocates to suspend stir

January 10, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

The State government will elicit opinions and suggestions from all quarters to strengthen the Land Titling Act Act. The advocates need not have any apprehensions, and have been requested to withdraw their protest, said Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Tuesday,  Mr. Prasada Rao said that the people and advocates need not have any apprehensions about the Act. He urged the advocates to suspend their stir against the Act, which was enacted to provide confidence among the land owners.

The revenue records would be updated only after a  comprehensive land survey. The latest technology was being used in conducting the survey. Uninterrupted  Satellite linking was being provided in the survey, and as many as eight states have taken cue from Andhra Pradesh and brought out similar legislations, he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.