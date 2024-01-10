Dharamana urges advocates to suspend stir

January 10, 2024 07:56 am | Updated 07:56 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The State government will elicit opinions and suggestions from all quarters to strengthen the Land Titling Act Act. The advocates need not have any apprehensions, and have been requested to withdraw their protest, said Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao.

Addressing a press conference at Secretariat at Velagapudi near here on Tuesday, Mr. Prasada Rao said that the people and advocates need not have any apprehensions about the Act. He urged the advocates to suspend their stir against the Act, which was enacted to provide confidence among the land owners.

The revenue records would be updated only after a comprehensive land survey. The latest technology was being used in conducting the survey. Uninterrupted Satellite linking was being provided in the survey, and as many as eight states have taken cue from Andhra Pradesh and brought out similar legislations, he added.