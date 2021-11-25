DGP wins national accolades, praise from CM for ‘smart policing’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulating Director General of Police Gautam Sawang and his team for achieving the first position at the national level in smart policing, at his camp office on Wednesday.

VIJAYAWADA

25 November 2021 00:18 IST

State police top several indicators in survey

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Andhra Pradesh Police Department for its ‘smart policing’ initiatives which won accolades at the national level.

Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang and other senior police officers met Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat. Mr. Sawang handed over the Smart Policing Survey Report to the Chief Minister and apprised him of the awards bagged by the State police. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Police Department to continue its good work and ensure that more services are provided to the public.

The State police topped the Smart Policing Index 2021 in a nationwide survey conducted by the Indian Police Foundation (IPF).

The State police also stood first in other indicators such as friendly policing, impartiality, legitimacy, transparent policing, accountability and public trust, according to a press release. They also achieved a good ranking in Police Sensitivity, Police Behaviour, Availability of Police, Police Response and Technology Use, the statement said.

The SMART policing idea was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Conference of DGPs of State and Central Police Organisations in 2014.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Additional DG (Law and Order) Ravishankar Ayyanar, Additional DG (Battalions) Shankabrata Bagchi, DIG (Technical Services) G. Pala Raju, Guntur Range DIG Trivikram Verma and Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni were among the officers who met the Chief Minister.