Andhra Pradesh

DGP will inquire, says Sucharita

Home Minister M. Sucharita has said the DGP will inquire into the alleged high-handedness of DCP Harshavardhan against the agitating medicos.

Members of the A.P. Government Doctors’ Association and the Junior Doctors’ Association met her in Guntur and complained against the DCP.

Ms. Sucharita said action would be taken against the officer after the inquiry. Meanwhile, the police booked cases against the medicos for violating Sec. 30 of the Police Act and Section 144.

