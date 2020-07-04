Andhra Pradesh

DGP visits IT park at Rushikonda

Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang visited the IT park near Rushikonda here on Saturday. Mr. Sawang arrived here on Friday evening on a two-day visit.

He visited Hill Nos. 1 and 2 at the IT park and later visited a few other areas at Sontyam, Anandapuram and Pendurthi. At Anandapuram, he inspected a new Greyhounds site.

He also visited Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited at J.N. Pharma City at Parwada and enquired about the recent accident in company that killed two employees on June 29.

The DGP was also learnt to have addressed the VMRDA officials at the Police Commissioner’s office. He also held a meeting with the SP, the DIG-Visakhapatnam Range and SP (Greyhounds) and reviewed the Maoist situation in the Agency. Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the DGP is here to make a survey of the locations to set-up the DGP and other government offices once the Executive capital starts functioning from city.

