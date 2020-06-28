DGP urged to upgrade AHTUs as police stations

An NGO, HELP, has appealed to the government to give powers to the Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) to register FIRs and take up investigation in cases relating to human trafficking.

In a representation submitted to Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang, in connection with International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, HELP director N.V.S. Rammohan said that following the directions of Ministry of Home Affairs, seven AHTUs were set up in AP. But, the units are not having powers to book cases.

In A.P., the conviction rate was 11.7 percent and in 89 per cent of the cases, traffickers were being acquitted , Mr. Rammohan said.