DGP underscores need for modernisation of police dept.

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Saturday called for an organisational culture to erase the negative effect hitherto found in the relationship between the police and the community.

After laying the foundation stone for a ₹1.50-crore model police station here along with district Collector V. Vinay Chand and Principal District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, he said the model police station aimed at promoting police-public interface would be completed in three months time.

It had been designed to facilitate public interaction with the police in a pleasant ambiance and also provide a pleasing work environment for the men in uniform, he explained while underscoring the need for modernisation of the department.

On the eve of demitting office, Mr. Sambasiva Rao expressed satisfaction over the increasing use of technology, including drones, in improving the functioning of the police, maintenance of law and order and curbing insurgency.

He felt that his one to one and a half years in office as the DGP was short for implementing “new ideas in policing.”

The welfare of police personnel should be at the of priorities, he said, expressing the hope that his successor would take care of it.