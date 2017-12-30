Andhra Pradesh

DGP underscores need for modernisation of police dept.

DGP N.Sambasiva Rao , Collector V.Vinay Chandl, Principal District Judge M.G.Priyadarshini and others lay foundation stone for a model police station in Ongole.

DGP N.Sambasiva Rao , Collector V.Vinay Chandl, Principal District Judge M.G.Priyadarshini and others lay foundation stone for a model police station in Ongole.   | Photo Credit: KommuriSrinivas

Expresses satisfaction over the increasing use of technology

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao on Saturday called for an organisational culture to erase the negative effect hitherto found in the relationship between the police and the community.

After laying the foundation stone for a ₹1.50-crore model police station here along with district Collector V. Vinay Chand and Principal District Judge M.G. Priyadarshini, he said the model police station aimed at promoting police-public interface would be completed in three months time.

It had been designed to facilitate public interaction with the police in a pleasant ambiance and also provide a pleasing work environment for the men in uniform, he explained while underscoring the need for modernisation of the department.

On the eve of demitting office, Mr. Sambasiva Rao expressed satisfaction over the increasing use of technology, including drones, in improving the functioning of the police, maintenance of law and order and curbing insurgency.

He felt that his one to one and a half years in office as the DGP was short for implementing “new ideas in policing.”

The welfare of police personnel should be at the of priorities, he said, expressing the hope that his successor would take care of it.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2020 4:14:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/dgp-underscores-need-for-modernisation-of-police-dept/article22335845.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY