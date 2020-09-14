DGP should quit if he can’t set his house in order: HC

Hearing on alleged illegal detention case today

The High Court on Monday remarked that the Director-General of Police (DGP) should step down if he cannot set his house in order, as failure to do so would jeopardise the rule of law. The matter was posted to Tuesday.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Rakesh Kumar and J. Uma Devi made the comment during a hearing on a habeas corpus petition filed by Sunkara Narayana Swamy of Amalapuram in East Godavari against the alleged illegal detention of his uncle, Pottipothu Venkataraju, by the police, in which the DGP is the second respondent.

Mr. Swamy alleged that his uncle was illegally taken into custody and tortured by Amalapuram Urban circle inspector Sk. Bajilal for his alleged role in an elopement case involving their relatives.

The Judges wondered whether police were following basic procedures and if they were acting under pressure from vested interests. They added that such instances would not be taken lightly.