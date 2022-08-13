DGP selected for President’s Police Medal

CM to present medal at I-Day fete in Vijayawada

Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy has been selected for President’s Police Medal (PPM) for the year 2020.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the medal to the DGP during the Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium here on Monday.

Retired Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) N. Venkat Reddy has been selected for Indian Police Medal (IPM). He retired from service in the Vigilance and Enforcement Department.

Five officers of Andhra Pradesh have won the Union Home Minister’s medal for excellence in investigation for the year 2022.

B. Seetharamaiah of East Sub-Division, Guntur, K. Vasu, Inspector of Police, Old Guntur Police Station, Sk. Khadar Basha, SI, Tangutur Police Station, Prakasam district, K. Srinivas Rao, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and M. Satyanarayana, Inspector of Police, Penamaluru Police Station, Vijayawada, have won the medals.