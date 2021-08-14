DGP reviews security for I-Day celebrations

VIJAYAWADA

14 August 2021 01:05 IST

Arrangements being made in wake of COVID-19, says officials

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang reviewed the security for the Independence Day parade at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Friday.

Mr. Sawang reviewed the rehearsals and mock drill of the I-Day parade.

Additional Director General APSP Battalions, Shankha Brata Bagchi and Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu spoke about the security protocols in place for the I-Day parade, which Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives and top bureaucrats will attend on Sunday.

The DGP enquired about the security at the entrances, VIP gallery, parking, officers’ gallery and the neighbouring points in and around the stadium. Disha App Special Officer and DIG B. Rajakumari and Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh explained about the programme schedule.

The officers explained that arrangements are being made keeping in view of COVID-19. All the participants are requested to attend the Independence Day celebrations by wearing masks, face shields and gloves, the DGP said.

Mr. Sawang said the municipal official officers, revenue and police officials are erecting waterproof tents and the dais, and making arrangements to conduct the I-Day celebrations even in rain, as there was a rainfall prediction from the Weather Department personnel.

APSP Mangalagiri 6th Battalion Commandant Ajitha Vejendla, DCPs, ACPs and other officers accompanied the DGP.