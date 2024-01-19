DGP reviews security at Ambedkar Smriti Vanam

January 19, 2024 08:20 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Thursday reviewed the security arrangements at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam where Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate a 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on Friday.

The DGP, along with Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni and other officers, inspected the park and reviewed the security.

Mr. Kanthi Rana explained the arrangements made for the VIPs, parking, traffic diversions and the security at the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam to the DGP.

