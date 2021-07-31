DGP releases posters against human trafficking

GUNTUR

31 July 2021 00:51 IST

Efforts to curb human trafficking should be driven by a victim-centric approach, and police should strive to ensure justice accessibility to the trafficked persons, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said on Friday.

The DGP was addressing a virtual convergence conference held by the Crime Investigation Department with various stakeholders across the country to mark the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. Mr. Sawang, along with Additional Director General of AP-CID, released awareness posters on human trafficking to mark the occasion.

Mr. Sunil Kumar said that the anti-trafficking drive would be intensified and opinions and suggestions of various NGOs and stakeholders would be taken.

HELP NGO founder N.V.S. Rammohan Rao, K. Srimali from the US Consulate, Gladys Finney, Lead, Government and Community Relations, Keerthi, Vasyvya Mahila Mandali, and retired IPS officer P.M. Nair spoke at the virtual conference.