DGP participates in I-Day rehearsals

VIJAYAWADA

14 August 2020 16:47 IST

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang participated in the Independence Day rehearsals at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) on Friday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and many VIPs will attend the celebrations in IGMC on Saturday.

Police and revenue officers conducted a complete review of the I-Day celebrations. Mr. Sawang reviewed the contingents and the tableaux on the ground.

Mr. Jagan’s programmes coordinator Talasila Raghuram, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Praveen Prakash, Collector A.Md. Imtiaz, Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu and other officers participated in the rehearsals.

The DGP reviewed on the security, VVIP and VIP galleries and other arrangements for the I-Day celebrations in the stadium.

Police imposed traffic restrictions on M.G. Road and Eluru Road and diversions on the National Highways as a security measure on Saturday.